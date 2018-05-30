FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Calvin Klein owner PVH beats sales, profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp (PVH.N) on Wednesday topped sales and profit estimates and raised its earnings forecasts for the year, driven by double-digit growth in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

Logo of Calvin Klein watches is seen at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The company now expects earnings of $9.05 to $9.15 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $9.00 to $9.10 per share.

PVH said Calvin Klein’s sales rose 18 percent in the reported quarter, while Tommy Hilfiger reported sales growth of 21 percent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $179.4 million, or $2.29 per share, in the first quarter ended May 6 from $70.4 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, PVH earned $2.36 per share, 11 cents more than the average analyst estimate, polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net sales rose 16.4 percent to $2.31 billion, beating analysts’ expectation of $2.28 billion.

    Shares of the company were marginally lower at $154.72 in extended trading.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva

