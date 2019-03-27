Calvin Klein owner PVH forecasts full-year profit above estimates

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Calvin Klein watches is seen at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp on Wednesday forecast full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street expectations, banking on increasing demand for its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brand apparels and accessories.

Shares of the company, which also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and profit, rose 12 percent after the bell.

The New York-based company forecast full-year adjusted profit between $10.30 and $10.40 per share, the mid-point of which is above the average analysts’ estimate of $10.31.

Sales at Tommy Hilfiger, biggest contributor to PVH’s sales, rose 2.3 percent to $1.2 billion during the reported quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $158.7 million, or $2.09 per share, in the fourth quarter ended February 3, from $108.5 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 0.6 percent to $2.48 billion as the year-ago quarter included an extra week.

Excluding items, PVH earned $1.84 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.76 on sales of $2.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.