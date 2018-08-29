FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 8:26 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Calvin Klein owner PVH profit rises 38 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp (PVH.N) reported a 38 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

FILE PHOTO: Boards with Calvin Klein store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

Net income attributable to the company rose to $165.2 million, or $2.12 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 5, from $119.7 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.18 per share.

Net sales rose 13.2 percent to $2.22 billion.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

