Calvin Klein owner PVH profit rises 38 percent

(Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp (PVH.N) reported a 38 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $165.2 million, or $2.12 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 5, from $119.7 million, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.18 per share.

Net sales rose 13.2 percent to $2.22 billion.