Calvin Klein owner PVH quarterly sales beat estimates

(Reuters) - PVH Corp’s (PVH.N) quarterly sales beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for its Tommy Hilfiger apparels.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $193.5 million, or $2.58 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from $165.2 million, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.3% to $2.36 billion, beating the average analyst estimates of $2.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.