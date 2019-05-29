May 29, 2019 / 8:34 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

PVH quarterly sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Boards with Tommy Hilfiger store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

(Reuters) - PVH Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street estimates, hit by poor performance of its Calvin Klein brand.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $82 million, or $1.08 per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $179.4 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.8% to $2.36 billion, below analysts’ estimate of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(This story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say sales missed estimates).

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

