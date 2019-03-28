Business News
March 28, 2019 / 1:52 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

PVH to exit high-end Calvin Klein label

1 Min Read

Logo of Calvin Klein watches is seen at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Apparel maker PVH Corp said on Thursday it would exit the high-end collection of Calvin Klein and shut the label’s flagship store in New York’s Madison Avenue.

The company also said it was in talks with North America apparel partner G-III Apparel Group LTD to take over the brand’s women’s jeans unit.

The company’s sales in recent quarters have been hit by the fashion missteps at the high-end Calvin Klein 205W39NYC line of clothing.

“We believe this was the right decision for the long-term health of the brand as the existing high-end business was not resonating with our core consumer,” Chief Executive Officer Emanuel said on a post earnings call.

PVH shares rose nearly 15 percent in morning trading after reporting better-than-expected results.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below