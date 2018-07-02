FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:52 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

U.S. judge rules PwC owes FDIC $625.3 million damages over failed mortgage lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP should pay the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp $625.3 million in damages for failing to uncover a fraud scheme between its client Colonial Bank and the mortgage lender Taylor, Bean & Whitaker.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled after a non-jury trial on damages held in March. She had ruled in December that PwC was liable, without setting damages.

Colonial and Taylor Bean both failed in August 2009.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

