U.S. judge rules PwC owes FDIC $625.3 million damages over failed mortgage lender

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday said PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP should pay the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp $625.3 million in damages for failing to uncover a fraud scheme between its client Colonial Bank and the mortgage lender Taylor, Bean & Whitaker.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein ruled after a non-jury trial on damages held in March. She had ruled in December that PwC was liable, without setting damages.

Colonial and Taylor Bean both failed in August 2009.