Qantas reports flat first-half earnings, to cut Asia capacity due to virus

FILE PHOTO: Two Qantas Airways Airbus A330 aircraft can be seen on the tarmac near the domestic terminal at Sydney Airport in Australia, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) said on Thursday it would cut 15% of its capacity to Asia until at least the end of May due to the coronavirus outbreak after reporting flat half-year earnings in a weaker domestic aviation market.

The airline’s underlying pre-tax profit, its most closely watched measure, was A$771 million ($514.87 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, down 0.5% from A$775 million a year earlier.

It declared an interim dividend of 13.5 Australian cents per share fully franked, up from 12 Australian cents last year and announced an off-market buy back up to A$150 million of shares.