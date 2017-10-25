FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas sees first half profit rise on local demand
October 25, 2017 / 10:35 PM / in 42 minutes

Qantas sees first half profit rise on local demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) on Thursday forecast a rise in its underlying first-half profit before tax for the current financial year, thanks to domestic flyers.

Ground staff load aircraft owned by the Australian national carrier Qantas Airways Ltd at Sydney Airport in Australia, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The airline expects to report underlying profit before tax in the range of A$900 million ($693 million) to A$950 million for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$852 million recorded a year earlier, it said in its first-quarter earnings update.

Group revenue for the first quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 5.1 percent to A$4.19 billion.

($1 = 1.2984 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Rosalba O'Brien

