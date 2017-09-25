FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar to accept 4 Airbus A350s it previously cancelled: sources
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 25 days ago

Qatar to accept 4 Airbus A350s it previously cancelled: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Qatar Airways plans to take delivery of four Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 airliners that it previously cancelled over aerospace supplier problems, industry sources told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 is pictured at the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A deal has been reached allowing the four planes, still in Qatar Airways colours and parked in Toulouse, France, to be delivered “in the near future,” one of the sources said.

Qatar Airways could not be reached for comment.

An Airbus spokesman said: “It is our customers’ privilege to comment on their next deliveries”.

The cancellation of the four jets in July had dented the Airbus order book and left it with a headache over what to do with inventory worth $1.2 billion at list prices.

Reversing the cancellation will spare Airbus millions of dollars in charges to convert the cabins for another airline and means the order for 4 jets could be re-posted to Airbus’s list of sales for the A350, of which Qatar is the largest customer.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alexander Cornwell; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
