FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways aircraft takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Qatar Airways will report a loss in the financial year ending on March 31, but expects to break even in the 2020/2021 financial year, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday.

The airline hopes to be profitable in financial year 2021/2022, he told reporters at an aviation event in Kuwait.