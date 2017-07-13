FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2017 / 5:57 AM / a month ago

Qatar Airways to go ahead with American Airlines stake buy despite codeshare ending

1 Min Read

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker speaks to reporters after unveiling a commemorative signing wall in support of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha, Qata, July 13, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive said on Thursday the airline still planned to buy a stake in American Airlines despite the U.S. carrier ending a code-share agreement between the two companies.

Slideshow (3 Images)

American Airlines on Wednesday said it was ending its code-share agreements with Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways. Separately, it said Qatar Airways had withdrawn and refiled its notification to buy a stake in the U.S. carrier.

"Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters in Doha.

Reporting by Tom Finn in Doha, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.