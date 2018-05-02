Qatar Airways would back any IAG-Norwegian takeover: CEO

CARDIFF, Wales (Reuters) - The chief executive of Qatar Airways said he would back British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) in any of its expansion plan when asked about IAG’s possible takeover of Norwegian Air Shuttle.

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 is pictured at the Eurasia Airshow in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Qatar Airways owns a 21 percent stake in IAG.

“Qatar Airways will always support IAG in anything they do because it is a business in which we have a strategic interest,” Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told reporters at a press conference.

“Whatever they do to expand their business it has been thought after well and we will support them.”

IAG, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, invested in Norwegian in April, picking up a 4.6 percent stake in the struggling carrier with a view to starting takeover discussions.