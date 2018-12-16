Deals
Shares of Qatar Aluminium surge above IPO price on debut

DUBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Qatar Aluminium QAMC.QA opened at 18.00 riyals on Sunday, 78 percent above their initial public offer price of 10.10 riyals, capping a successful run for Qatar’s biggest equity listing this year.

State-owned Qatar Petroleum sold 49 percent of its shares in its subsidiary Qatar Aluminium Manufacturing Co in late October in a deal that raised roughly $758 million.

The IPO price included the offering and listing costs of 0.1 riyal per share.

