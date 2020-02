FILE PHOTO: Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Abbas Al Baker attends an interview with Reuters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is interested in increasing its stake in Chile’s LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN) to 20%, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The airline is waiting for the right opportunity and right price to consider lifting its stake, Akbar Al Baker said, speaking at an aviation event in Doha.