FILE PHOTO: Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker is seen during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is in talks to acquire a 49% stake in RwandAir, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

It will take time to negotiate the purchase, Akbar Al Baker said, speaking at an aviation event in Doha on Wednesday.