Qatar’s emir, UK prime minister discuss events in region: state news agency

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speaks during Kuala Lumpur Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani phoned British Prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday to discuss ways to ensure security and stability in the region, the state news agency said, amid increasing U.S.-Iranian tensions.

Iran earlier on Thursday the U.S. president’s call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks, after both sides backed off from intensified conflict following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehran’s retaliatory missile strikes.