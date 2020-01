DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank sold 600 million riyals ($164.84 million) of Treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month T-bills were sold at 1.53%, 200 million riyals worth of six-month T-bills were sold at 1.56% and 100 million worth of nine-month T-bills were sold at 1.53%.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)