Business News
October 1, 2019 / 5:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar GDP falls 1.4% year-on-year in second quarter

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sep 26, 2019; Doha, Qatar; General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to government statistics, hurt by a drop in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Gross domestic product (GDP) also contracted by 0.9% in the second quarter compared to the first, based on constant prices, the data showed.

The manufacturing sector declined 7.4%, while construction fell 3.5%, data from the Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority showed.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below