Qatar GDP falls 1.4% year-on-year in second quarter

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to government statistics, hurt by a drop in the manufacturing and construction sectors.
Gross domestic product (GDP) also contracted by 0.9% in the second quarter compared to the first, based on constant prices, the data showed.
The manufacturing sector declined 7.4%, while construction fell 3.5%, data from the Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority showed.
Reporting by Asma Alsharif; writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by Darren Schuettler