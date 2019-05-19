Qatar ships LNG to the UAE after Dolphin pipeline outage: source

LONDON (Reuters) - A major gas pipeline from Qatar to the United Arab Emirates, Dolphin, experienced an outage for several days last month and Qatar filled the gap with additional liquefied gas supplies, a source familiar with the situation said.

Qatar has been under a political and economic boycott by its neighbors, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who accuse Doha of supporting extremism. Doha denies the claim.

Qatar, the world’s biggest producer of LNG, said when the embargo was imposed in June 2017 it would not close the pipeline, which would have caused major disruptions to the UAE’s gas system.

Dolphin supplies 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Qatar’s North Field to customers in the UAE. The project is owned by Dolphin Energy Limited, which in turn is owned by the UAE’s Mubadala with 51%, Total with 24.5% and Occidental with 24.5%.

The pipeline encountered a major failure in Qatar’s territory in mid-April resulting in a shutdown of all of its facilities for several days, the source told Reuters.

The shutdown caused significant curtailment of gas supplies to the UAE, the source said, and state energy giant Qatar Petroleum helped Dolphin by shipping repair materials. It also backed up gas supplies by shipping LNG to the UAE.

QP, the Qatar government and Dolphin Energy did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.