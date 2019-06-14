World Court rejects UAE demands for immediate measures against Qatar

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The United Nations’ highest court for inter-state disputes on Friday rejected a United Arab Emirates request for immediate measures against Qatar in a dispute over alleged discrimination between the Arab neighbors.

In a 15-1 vote, World Court judges rejected the UAE’s request for immediate action to keep Qatar from blocking access to a UAE website that allows Qataris expelled from the UAE to obtain permits to return. By not allowing access to the site, Dubai argued, Doha was aggravating the dispute.