Qatar says has not missed any oil or gas shipments since Gulf crisis

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said on Tuesday his country had not missed any oil or gas shipments since the start of the dispute with its Gulf Arab neighbors and Egypt.

Qatar's Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Sada gestures as he speaks to the media in Doha, Qatar February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

“During this blockade we have never missed a single shipment of oil or gas to any of our consuming partners,” he said at an event in the capital Doha.

Relations between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt have soured since June 5 when the latter four cut diplomatic and some commercial ties with Doha, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the accusation.

“That shows how committed Qatar is, not only to our economy here and reliability but also to the consuming countries because this is a very strategic commodity,” Sada said.

