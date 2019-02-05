Qatar to liberalise under air services deal with EU

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar has agreed to liberalise rules on European airlines following negotiations with the European Union, the two sides said on Tuesday.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways CEO, talks to media during a roundtable conference in New Delhi, India, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The EU and Qatar have agreed on the wording of an air services agreement covering and are expected to sign it later this year, said Henrik Hololei, European Commission Director General for Mobility and Transport.

The agreement will address the need to maintain open but fair markets, Hololei said, but declined to elaborate.

Qatar Airways, like Emirates and Etihad Airways, has faced accusations of being unfairly state-subsidised, giving it an advantage over other carriers. The airlines deny this.

“We have taken bold steps by agreeing to articles on fair competition, social aspects, business practices, and transparency,” Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said at a CAPA summit in Doha.

As part of the agreement, Qatar would no longer force European carriers to have a local sales agent in order to operate flights to Doha, Baker said.

“Qatar has committed to offer a fair and friendly business environment and as a result European airlines will enjoy unrestricted commercial opportunities unlike ever before.”

Hololei said talks with Oman regarding a similar deal would start in March. He said United Arab Emirates had declined to engage in negotiations.

Qatar’s talks with the EU follow an agreement it reached last year with the United States to disclose detailed financial information about Qatar Airways.

That agreement followed a lobbying campaign by some of the largest U.S. airlines which urged the U.S. government to challenge the conduct of the major Gulf carriers under “Open Skies” agreements.