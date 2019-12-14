World News
December 14, 2019 / 12:14 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Turkey says Tripoli government has not asked yet for troop deployment

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Libya has not made a request to Turkey for sending troops to back forces of the internationally-recognized government battling Khalifa Haftar’s Libya National Army (LNA), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

“No, not yet” Cavusoglu said when asked at the Doha Forum if such a request had been made.

President Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey could send troops to Libya if the Tripoli-based government of Fayez al-Serraj requested it, following a security and military deal between the two countries.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson

