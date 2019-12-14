Qatar Petroleum CEO says on track to expand gas production to 110 million tons by 2024

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s QP chief executive Saad al-Kaabi said on Saturday the Gulf state was on track to expand its gas production to 110 million tons annually by 2024.

“We are on plan for 2024,” Kaabi told the Doha Forum conference.

Qatar announced earlier plans to expand production from the current 77 million tonnes to 127 million by 2027. The announcement made market players wonder if the new plan was replacing the previous plans for 110 million tonnes by 2024 and the expansion would only happen by 2027.