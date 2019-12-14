Details of U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal to come out over weekend: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks about sanctions against Turkey at a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

DOHA (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday a factsheet on “phase one” of a trade deal between the United States and China would come out on Saturday or Sunday.

Mnuchin told the Doha Forum conference in Qatar that the accord with China aims to create more reciprocal trade relations for many years, and that it would be “very good” for global growth.

Mnuchin also rejected accusations that Washington has been weaponizing the U.S. dollar, saying that if it was not careful with sanctions, people would start using other currencies.