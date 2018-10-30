FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 2:16 PM / in an hour

Qatar plans insurance fund for foreign workers: QNA agency

1 Min Read

Migrant labourers work at a construction site at the Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar plans to establish an insurance fund for foreign workers, the state-run Qatar News Agency said on Tuesday.

“The fund aims to support, ensure and provide care for workers, guarantee their rights and provide a healthy and safe working environment for them,” it said, citing a decree from the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Doha is keen to show it is tackling allegations of worker exploitation as it prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup, which it is presenting as a showcase of its progress and development.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet

