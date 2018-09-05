Qatar Petroleum interested in German LNG terminal: Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum, the world’s top supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is talking to German energy firms Uniper and RWE about teaming up for a potential local LNG terminal, its Chief Executive told a newspaper.

The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

“We have a serious interest in participating in a German LNG terminal and are talking to Uniper and RWE,” Saad Al-Kaabi told business daily Handelsblatt in an interview.

Germany shelved plans for an LNG terminal of its own a few years ago, with major operators participating in foreign projects including Rotterdam’s Gate terminal instead.

However, talks about installing an LNG terminal have been revived in the wake of increasingly dynamic global LNG flows and discussions about using LNG as a possible ship fuel to meet coming requirements for cleaner operations.

Some policymakers also favor LNG readiness in the context of diversifying Europe away from an over-reliance on pipeline gas from Russia.

Al-Kaabi said there were two ways of participating in an LNG terminal, be it via securing capacity as a way to open up supply opportunities or simply via becoming a shareholder of the terminal infrastructure.

“The builders of the terminal will have to think about which option they want, and we have to decide what suits us best,” he said.

Uniper said in response that it had always pointed out that a German LNG terminal would be beneficial in light of declining gas resources in Europe.

“We have had business relationships and a far-reaching strategic partnership with Qatargas for many years - we are in constant contact with them. Such discussions are, of course, confidential,” the group said.