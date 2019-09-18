Qatar Petroleum and Shell in LNG marine fuel venture

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] and Shell (RDSa.L) agreed on Wednesday to establish a partnership to accelerate the development of liquified natural gas (LNG) fuelling infrastructure around the world.

“The joint venture between the two companies will invest in LNG marine fuelling, bunkering vessels and other infrastructure in key locations to meet the needs of marine customers and help to reduce emissions of the global shipping industry,” a Shell statement said.

“These locations will leverage existing Qatar Petroleum and Shell supply positions and complement current Shell marine LNG bunkering locations in Europe, Asia and North America.”