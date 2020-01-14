Qatar National Bank's 2019 net profit up 4%, beats forecast

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past the building of Qatar National Bank (QNB) in Doha, Qatar, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon /File Photo

(Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf’s biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted a 4% rise in annual profit, beating analysts’ forecasts, as earnings were boosted by a double-digit growth in loans.

QNB reported a net profit of 14.4 billion riyals ($3.95 billion) in 2019, up from 13.8 billion riyals in 2018, it said in a statement.

The profit was above the mean forecast of 13.9 billion riyals by analysts, according to Refinitiv.