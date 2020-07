FILE PHOTO: An ATM is seen outside the building of Qatar National Bank in Doha, Qatar January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) reported a net profit of 6.4 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in the first half of 2020, down 13% from a year earlier, after it increased loan loss provisions, the Gulf’s biggest lender said on Sunday.

QNB is 50% owned by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.