SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Qatar has set the June retroactive official selling price (OSP) for its Marine crude at $45.85 a barrel, down $4.20 a barrel from the previous month, two trade sources said on Tuesday.

That sets the OSP differential for Qatar Marine at $0.62 below Dubai quotes, down 13 cents from a month ago.

Qatar also set its June Qatar Land crude OSP at $46.50, down $4.15 from the previous month.