FILE PHOTO: Cars are parked outside the headquartes of Qatar Petroleum in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017.REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum (QP) has cut its August prices for marine crude by 6.2% and for land crude by 5.6% compared with July, state news agency QNA reported on Wednesday.

QP is fully owned by the Qatari government.