SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has set the August official selling prices (OSP) for its Qatar Marine crude at $1.35 a barrel above the average of Platts Oman and Dubai quotes, up 60 cents a barrel from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Monday.

The August OSP for Qatar Land crude was set at $1.30 a barrel above the Platts Oman/Dubai average, up 55 cents a barrel from the previous month.