FILE PHOTO: The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquarters in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has assumed operatorship of the Idd el-Shargi North Dome and South Dome offshore oilfields, the company said in a statement.

Development and production sharing agreements with Occidental Petroleum of Qatar Ltd. for both oilfields expired on Oct. 6 2019.