Qatar energy minister views supply cut deal exit talk as premature: QNA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said it is premature to discuss an exit strategy from a global oil supply-cutting pact, state news agency QNA reported on Saturday.

And he supports the continuation of the agreement, al-Sada was quoted as saying in an interview.

Only when global oil inventories returned to the five-year average should work begin on an agreement suited to the market conditions, al-Sada said.