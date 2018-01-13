FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar energy minister views supply cut deal exit talk as premature: QNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said it is premature to discuss an exit strategy from a global oil supply-cutting pact, state news agency QNA reported on Saturday.

And he supports the continuation of the agreement, al-Sada was quoted as saying in an interview.

Only when global oil inventories returned to the five-year average should work begin on an agreement suited to the market conditions, al-Sada said.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Alexander Smith

