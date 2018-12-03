UAE says Qatar's decision to leave OPEC admission of decline of Doha's role

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Monday Doha’s decision to leave OPEC was a reflection of the decline of its influence.

“The political aspect of Qatar’s decision to quit OPEC is an admission of the decline of its role and influence in light of its political isolation,” Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, said in a tweet.

Doha, one of OPEC’s smallest oil producers but the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, said earlier on Monday it was quitting OPEC from January to focus on its gas ambitions.