Qatar pledges $480 million in support of Palestinians: Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar pledged 480 million dollars in support of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Qatar allocated 300 million dollars in grants and loans to support the Palestinian Authority’s budget for the health and education sectors. The other 180 million dollars will go to urgent rescue and humanitarian support, as well as supporting the United Nations’ programs in Palestine, and to support the electricity services to ensure various sectors of the Palestinian people have access to them.