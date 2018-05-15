Qatar Petroleum invites firms to bid for new petrochemicals complex

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] said on Tuesday it was inviting international firms to bid for the development and operation of a new petrochemicals complex at Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The new complex will include an ethane cracker with a capacity of more than 1.6 million tonnes per year of Ethylene, making it the largest in the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

Qatar Petroleum said the planned start-up of the complex, which will also include derivative plants, would be in 2025.