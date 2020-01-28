Qatar ruler appoints top aide as prime minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s ruler has appointed a new prime minister, the office of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday, choosing a close associate for an influential role that seeks to ensure the emir’s writ runs throughout the Gulf State’s administration.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani will take on the role of prime minister after Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani, who was also Qatar’s interior minister, submitted his resignation to the emir.

The new premier Sheikh Khalid, who will also take on the post of interior minister, had been the head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

Sheikh Abdullah on Twitter thanked the emir for his guidance during his time as prime minister.

Key cabinet positions such as foreign, energy, finance, defense and trade ministries remained unchanged.

Sheikh Abdullah’s predecessor as premier, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, who was also foreign minister, used the influential positions to lead the Gulf state’s forays into global finance and Arab politics.