Qatar Petroleum buys stake in Total's Guyana assets

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum said on Monday it had agreed a deal with Total (TOTF.PA) to acquire a stake in the French energy giant’s two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana.
Qatar Petroleum said it will hold 40% of Total’s 25% participating interest in the Orinduik block, and 40 percent of Total’s 25% participating interest in the neighboring Kanuku.
The block’s other partners are Tullow Oil (TLW.L), with a 60% participating interest and EcoAtlantic with a 15% interest.
