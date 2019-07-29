Deals
Qatar Petroleum buys stake in Total's Guyana assets

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. Picture taken July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum said on Monday it had agreed a deal with Total (TOTF.PA) to acquire a stake in the French energy giant’s two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana.

Qatar Petroleum said it will hold 40% of Total’s 25% participating interest in the Orinduik block, and 40 percent of Total’s 25% participating interest in the neighboring Kanuku.

The block’s other partners are Tullow Oil (TLW.L), with a 60% participating interest and EcoAtlantic with a 15% interest.

