Qatar Airways signed $5 billion in unspecified deals in Washington: QNA

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner airplane is pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said the total value of agreements it signed in Washington this week amounted to more than $5 billion, Qatar’s state news agency, QNA, reported on Wednesday, without providing more details.

The Gulf state’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to exchange views on the latest regional and international developments as well as economic and security ties.