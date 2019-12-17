Australia's QBE Insurance flags higher payout claims for North American crop business

(Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group said on Wednesday its North American crop business is expected to give away claims payout of around 107%-109% on net earned premium of nearly $1.2 billion in 2019 due to adverse weather conditions.

“The adverse weather conditions are also anticipated to contribute to slightly elevated attritional loss experience in some of our North American property classes,” Australia’s second-largest listed insurer said in a statement.

