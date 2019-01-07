Elliott Management makes $2.07 billion bid for oil co QEP Resources

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp on Monday offered to buy oil and gas producer QEP Resources Inc (QEP.N) for $2.07 billion, saying the company remained undervalued despite efforts to focus on the more lucrative Permian basin.

Elliott’s offer of $8.75 per QEP share represents a 44 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday. Shares of Denver, Colorado-based QEP surged about 38 percent at $8.38. Its shares have plunged 40 percent in 2018.

Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott specializes in buying out undervalued assets. In December, Elliott and Siris Capital bid to take Travelport Worldwide (TVPT.N) private in an all-cash deal valuing the travel technology company at $4.4 billion.

Elliott’s $2.07 billion deal value was determined taking into consideration 236.8 million outstanding shares of the company as per Refinitiv data.

The New York-based hedge fund, which has a 5 percent stake in QEP according to Refinitiv data, said it has been discussing the company’s performance and strategy all through 2018.

“QEP as a public-company investment has not worked, and its stock continues to trade well below its intrinsic value,” Elliott wrote in a letter addressed to the oil company’s board.

Last year, QEP decided to sell its Williston and Haynesville assets to focus solely on the Permian basin, the largest U.S. oilfield that has been at the heart of shale boom in the country.

The deal is conditional on the closure of the Haynesville asset sale, but not on the closure of the Williston asset sale, the hedge fund said.

Williams Capital Group analyst Gabriele Sorbara said the current commodity environment will make it hard for QEP to get a competing bid. Crude oil prices have plunged more than 30 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31, as investors worry about oversupply and fears of an economic slowdown.

Analysts at Raymond James said they value QEP at $8 per share.

“While its bid offers a healthy exit opportunity for current investors, Elliott’s letter to the board is clearly a preliminary step in the negotiation process,” Raymond James said in a research note.