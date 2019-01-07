Elliott Management offers to buy QEP Resources for $2.07 billion

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said has offered to buy oil and gas producer QEP Resources Inc (QEP.N) for $2.07 billion, saying that the company has not worked as a public investment despite efforts to focus on the Permian basin.

Elliott’s offer of $8.75 per QEP share represents a 44 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday. Shares of QEP were up 40 percent.

Last year, QEP decided to sell its Williston and Haynesville assets to focus solely on the Permian, the largest U.S. oilfield. QEP produced about 6.1 million barrels of oil in the Permian in 2017, according to the company’s website. QEP has not yet reported full year 2018 results.

Elliott, which has a 5 percent stake in QEP according to Refinitiv data, said it has been discussing the company’s performance for all of 2018, and agreed with its decision to shed non-Permian assets.

“But despite the promise of its premium assets, QEP as a public-company investment has not worked, and its stock continues to trade well below its intrinsic value,” Elliott wrote in a letter addressed to oil company’s board.