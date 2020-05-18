Thermo Fisher launches 39 euros/share bid for Qiagen

Illustration of products are pictured from Qiagen, the diagnostics company which has agreed an $11.5 billion takeover deal with U.S-based Thermo Fisher in this picture illustration obtained by Reuters March 3, 2020. Qiagen/Handout via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. life science tools company Thermo Fisher on Monday launched its agreed $11.5 billion takeover offer for Qiagen, calling on investors of the German genetic testing specialist to tender their shares.

Thermo Fisher said in a statement here that the period for acceptance of the offer was scheduled to end on July 27 at 2200 GMT.

Qiagen shares have traded near or above the offer price of 39 euros this month on speculation the bidder might sweeten its offer.

Qiagen’s management, in turn, reaffirmed its backing of the transaction in a detailed “Reasoned Position Statement” on Monday.

The shares were up 0.9% at 39.41 euros at 0925 GMT.