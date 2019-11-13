Thermo Fisher approaches genetic testing specialist Qiagen for deal: Bbg

(Reuters) - Instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) has approached genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV (QIA.DE) (QGEN.N) about a potential deal, Bloomberg here reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Thermo Fisher and Qiagen did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Germany’s Qiagen, valued at about $8 billion as of Wednesday’s close, has suffered a recent slump in performance and the stock was hit hard when its Chief Executive Officer Peer Schatz quit after a disappointing third-quarter forecast.

Qiagen shares closed up 10% at $35.60 on Wednesday, while Thermo Fisher shares closed up 1%.